Adam Wilkes and Alex Hill to lead AEG’s international operations, as company realigns management structure

Live entertainment giant AEG has implemented a new management structure in its international markets.

Adam Wilkes will assume responsibility for AEG Presents’ regional operations in Asia-Pacific and Europe, in the new position of President and CEO of AEG Presents, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Wilkes, who AEG says has been instrumental in building the company’s footprint in Asia-Pacific since joining the company in 2011, will take on an expanded role, overseeing its European regional offices.

Wilkes will report to AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano and will relocate from Singapore to London later this year.

“As the live entertainment industry continues its unprecedented global growth, ensuring seamless integration across our regions is critical to our success,” said Marciano.

Added Marciano: “Adam’s track record in building markets, coupled with his strategic vision and operational expertise, makes him the ideal leader to drive AEG Presents’ international expansion in Europe, further strengthening our global business.”

Alex Hill, meanwhile, will assume leadership of all of AEG’s global real estate and venue operations outside of the United States, in the new position of President and CEO, AEG International.

Hill will remain in London and will continue to oversee AEG’s European sports teams and its venue and real estate portfolio, including The O2 in London and German properties in Berlin and Hamburg.

In addition, he assumes responsibility for AEG’s new venue development and operations in Asia Pacific and other international regions outside the United States.

Hill has successfully led AEG’s European operations since 2019, prior to which he served as COO and CFO. He will report to AEG’s President and CEO, Dan Beckerman.

Wilkes and Hill will assume their new positions on February 1, 2025.

AEG said that its new management structure marks a “significant next step” in its global business strategy.

Added AEG: “The realignment strengthens the company’s focus on international growth and enhances its ability to meet growing international demand for live entertainment.”

“We have tremendous confidence in Adam and Alex, both of whom are seasoned strategic leaders with proven track records.” Dan Beckerman, AEG

“This new management structure aligns our international organization with our corporate business and allows us to better focus our resources to best manage our existing businesses while also achieving our ambitious strategic growth initiatives around the globe,” added Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG.

“By ensuring that our talent is focused on the right opportunities, we will be well positioned to deliver growth, as well as new experiences and innovative services for our global artists, partners and fans.”

Beckerman added: “We have tremendous confidence in Adam and Alex, both of whom are seasoned strategic leaders with proven track records.

“Their understanding of our customers and markets, their deep industry experience, and their newly restructured responsibilities will position them to continue driving AEG’s international growth.”

Since joining AEG in 2011 as part of the company’s initial expansion into Asia, Wilkes has played a pivotal role in establishing AEG’s presence in the region.

Over the past 15 years, Wilkes has spearheaded major initiatives, including a strategic joint partnership with Frontier Touring, the development of Bangkok’s UOB Live, and Nagoya’s soon-to-open IG Arena.

The company added that he has also delivered “record-breaking tours with global superstars and premier sporting competitions, solidifying AEG Presents’ leadership in the Asia Pacific market. ”

In his new role, Wilkes will oversee AEG Presents’ operations across Europe and Asia-Pacific, collaborating closely with Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG International.

Together, they will align the company’s international concert promotion strategies, expand its portfolio of venues, and pursue new business opportunities that further strengthen AEG’s position as a leader in the global live entertainment industry.

As President and CEO of AEG International, Hill also brings what AEG said is “years of exceptional leadership and focused operational oversight” to his new role.

Hill has a successful track record overseeing the growth of AEG’s business and the operation of its marquee venues in Europe. The exec will oversee new AEG venues coming online in Asia, such as UOB Live in Bangkok and the soon to be opened IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan.

Hill will also be focused on advancing other ongoing projects such as the Bangkok Mall Arena and the arena-anchored entertainment district project planned for the redevelopment of the Osaka Expo Park.