AEG Presents strikes strategic partnership with, takes stake in, Germany’s MCT Agentur

Live music and events giant AEG Presents has acquired what it calls a “partnership stake” in MCT Agentur, the Germany-headquartered concert promotion company founded by entrepreneur Scumeck Sabottka.

According to today’s (December 9) announcement, the partnership expands the reach of both companies, “forging a strategic alignment in Germany and beyond”.

MCT was founded in 1984 in Herne, North Rhine-Westphalia by Sabottka and two friends as an independent concert and tour promotion company. It moved its offices to Berlin in 1999.

Since its inception, MCT’s client roster has included artists such as Rammstein, Lou Reed, Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Tom Waits, New Order, Marilyn Manson, Kraftwerk, Robbie Williams, Florence and the Machine, LCD Soundystem, Gus Gus, Massive Attack, Björk, Four Tet, Katy Perry, Jack Johnson, Die Antwoord, Charlotte Day Wilson, Yasmine Hamdan, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tamino, Sigur Ros, Janelle Monae, Blur, Moby, to name a few.

AEG’s “tentpole” festivals and multi-day music events include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East.

The company also promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator.

The company’s network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums, and partner brands includes The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents.

Commenting on the partnership, Sabottka said: “Jay [Marciano, AEG Presents President and CEO] and I met in Berlin years ago and became friends”.

“You need a teammate you can trust and Jay and I trust each other. It’s as simple as that.” Scumeck Sabottka

Sabottka added: “We would meet for coffee during my yearly trips to Los Angeles, and during one of those meetings we began talking about a way we could work together.

“I wanted a partner who shared my vision of how our business should run and could provide some extra muscle in my corner when needed. Concert promotion is still a gamble…that’s what makes it fun, but it’s a full-contact sport at times.

“You need a teammate you can trust and Jay and I trust each other. It’s as simple as that.”

“Scumeck has built a business that’s an enviable one, and he built it from the ground up.” Jay Marciano

Added Marciano: “Scumeck has built a business that’s an enviable one, and he built it from the ground up.

“AEG Presents has historically been a home for entrepreneurs who have a keen eye towards scaling their businesses while maintaining what’s unique and critical to their success.

“I’ve always loved working with Scumeck and MCT whenever our companies have the chance to do business together; I’m so excited that we will have the chance to do so in a more meaningful way on an ongoing basis. I’m thrilled to welcome MCT to the family.”Music Business Worldwide