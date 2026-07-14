AEG Presents expands Venue Development team, promoting Cameron Marcotte to VP

AEG Presents has expanded its Venue Development team through a round of internal promotions and three new hires.

Cameron Marcotte has been elevated to Vice President, while Jake Hiersteiner and Mike Ryan have been promoted to Director roles.

The company also hired Alyssa Sarilarp as Senior Design and Construction Specialist, Will Evans as Senior Project Manager, and Marysol Flores as Administrative Assistant.

The team is led by Colin Conway, Senior Vice President, Venue Planning, Acquisition and Development, who oversees new venue initiatives across North America.

Conway is in his 19th year with the company, according to AEG Presents.

He works alongside Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Shawn Trell and President, North American Regional Offices Brent Fedrizzi, guiding projects from early-stage opportunity identification through execution.

“Everyone brings a different perspective – from operations and production to design and construction – and that combination is what allows us to create bespoke, curated venues for artists and fans alike.” Colin Conway, AEG Presents

“We’ve spent the last few years thoughtfully building this team, and it’s exciting to see it come together in such a strong and cohesive way,” said Colin Conway.

“Everyone brings a different perspective – from operations and production to design and construction – and that combination is what allows us to create bespoke, curated venues for artists and fans alike.

“With this group in place, we are positioned to build upon prior successes and continue to grow AEG Presents’ portfolio of premiere, award-winning venues.”

Over the past decade, AEG Presents has opened venues including Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, Mission Ballroom in Denver, Roadrunner in Boston, The Eastern in Atlanta, and Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

Others include MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, Globe Iron in Cleveland, and The Pinnacle in Nashville.

AEG acquired a stake in The Bowery Presents, which operates Brooklyn Steel, in 2017.

The Pinnacle, which opened in February 2025, was named Venue of the Year at the 2026 CMA Touring Awards.

The Nashville venue was also named Club of the Year at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, and New Concert Venue of the Year at the 2026 Pollstar Awards.

New venues are underway in Austin, TX and Portland, OR, both expected to open in early 2027, the company said.

Marcotte joined Venue Development in 2019 and has helped lead the company’s national venue development efforts, overseeing projects from planning through opening.

Hiersteiner, now Senior Director, started as a box office seller at Denver’s Bluebird Theater and most recently led operations for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

Ryan, now Project Director, previously served as General Manager of the Fox Theater in Oakland and held a leadership role in AEG Presents’ Pacific Northwest region.

“Colin and his team’s focus on identifying, analyzing, and developing new venue opportunities is integral to AEG Presents’ growth and strategic positioning.” Shawn Trell, AEG PRESENTS

“Venue development is fundamental to our business and essential to our long-term success,” said Shawn Trell.

“The artists and their music are what inspire and connect audiences, but the work that happens behind the scenes is what makes it all possible.

“Colin and his team’s focus on identifying, analyzing, and developing new venue opportunities is integral to AEG Presents’ growth and strategic positioning.”

The move follows a series of leadership changes at AEG Presents.

In January, the company made a series of promotions and new hires within its Global Touring division, elevating two long-serving touring executives and strengthening its touring and digital marketing leadership.

In March, AEG Presents named two Vice Presidents within its marketing division, promoting Katie Mae Miller and hiring Chelsea Cloud to newly expanded leadership roles.Music Business Worldwide