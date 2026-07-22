Academy of Country Music appoints Andy Schuon, ex-MTV and REVOLT TV exec, as new CEO

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) has appointed Andy Schuon as Chief Executive Officer.

Schuon will start in the role on September 1, 2026, and will be based at the Academy’s headquarters in Nashville.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday (July 21), follows a nationwide search overseen by a committee of the Academy working with independent search firm ZRG Partners.

Schuon succeeds Damon Whiteside, who stepped down on June 30 after six-and-a-half years leading the Academy.

Whiteside, who announced his departure in March, will continue as CEO Emeritus for the remainder of 2026 to work on the transition.

Schuon was program director at Los Angeles radio station KROQ-FM before moving into the record label and television industries.

He has held senior leadership roles at MTV, VH1, Warner Bros. Records, Universal Music Group, Ticketmaster, and CBS Radio.

He has launched platforms and networks including MTV2, Farmclub.com, and music subscription service Pressplay, which later became Napster.

He also co-founded REVOLT TV with Sean “Diddy” Combs, and joins the ACM from Anthem Sports & Entertainment, where he was named president of AXS TV and HDNet Movies in February 2024.

“The most rewarding moments of my career have come from building for the future and embracing innovation while honoring the artists and creative communities that make music so powerful. Throughout every chapter, from radio and television to streaming, digital media and the music business, the constant has been the transformative power of music to bring people together,” said Schuon.

“The Academy of Country Music has long set the standard for recognizing excellence while championing the evolution of Country Music,” Schuon continued.

“As the genre continues to reach new audiences around the world, I see an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the Academy‘s impact, deepen engagement with our members, artists, partners and fans while ensuring the organization continues to lead the industry through its next era of growth and innovation and help shape an even brighter future for Country Music.”

“As the genre continues to reach new audiences around the world, I see an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the Academy‘s impact, deepen engagement with our members, artists, partners and fans while ensuring the organization continues to lead the industry through its next era of growth and innovation and help shape an even brighter future for Country Music.” Andy Schuon, Academy of Country Music

Cris Lacy, Chair of the ACM Board of Directors, said: “Andy Schuon‘s remarkable career reflects a lifelong commitment to innovation, creativity, and serving artists.”

“The ACM Board of Directors are excited to partner with Andy as we continue to strengthen the Academy’s impact, expand its reach, and create even greater value for our members and the Country Music community.”

“The ACM Board of Directors are excited to partner with Andy as we continue to strengthen the Academy’s impact, expand its reach, and create even greater value for our members and the Country Music community.” Cris Lacy, Academy of Country Music

Lacy was appointed Chair and President of Warner Records Nashville in November 2025.

Schuon‘s appointment arrives during a period of global growth for country music.

On Universal Music Group‘s Q1 2025 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge cited the “increasing global force of country music” as he restructured the company’s Nashville operations.

The ACM is not the only country music trade body changing its leadership.

The Country Music Association (CMA) named Brittany Schaffer as its next CEO earlier this month, succeeding Sarah Trahern.

The CMA said country music consumption in the UK had grown 181% since 2020, and hosted its first International Summit in London in March.

Under Whiteside, the ACM Awards moved to Amazon Prime Video as a livestreamed event, which the Academy said expanded country music’s reach to more than 235 territories worldwide.

Founded as a regional trade organization in Southern California in 1964, the ACM relocated to Nashville in 2022.Music Business Worldwide