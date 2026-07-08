A2IM names Exceleration Music’s Glen Barros as Chair, elects new board members for 2026-2027

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) revealed its 2026-2027 Board of Directors on Tuesday (July 7), alongside its new Executive Committee and Advisory Board members.

Glen Barros, Managing Partner of Exceleration Music, will chair A2IM‘s Executive Committee.

Louis Posen, Founder and President of Hopeless Records, will serve as Treasurer, while David Barnes, COO of Rhymesayers Entertainment, takes the role of Secretary.

A2IM, which represents more than 600 independent record labels in the US, elected four new members to its board.

They are Katie Garcia, Owner and Founder of Bayonet Records; Tony Kiewel, President of Sub Pop; Steve Kline, President and COO of Better Noise Music; and Elliott Peters, Chief Legal Officer of EMPIRE.

Returning to the board are Jason Peterson, Chairman and CEO of GoDigital Media Group; Victor Zaraya, Chief Operating Officer of Concord; Steven Hill, Head of North America and Global Marketing at Warp Records; and Terry McBride, CEO of Nettwerk Music Group.

A2IM added two members to its Advisory Board: Sue Lucarelli, President of Epitaph Records, and Benson Curb, SVP of Revenue and Marketing at Curb.

Oscar Guitian, CEO of Serving Sounds, returns to the Advisory Board.

“Their expertise and passion for independent music will be instrumental in shaping the future of our organization and the industry at this critical time.” Ian Harrison, A2IM

The board advocates for A2IM‘s members and helps establish the organization’s priorities. Directors are elected for three-year terms, while advisory board members serve one year.

“We are honored to welcome an incredibly talented, diverse, and dedicated group of individuals to serve on the 2026-27 Board of Directors for A2IM,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM.

“Their expertise and passion for independent music will be instrumental in shaping the future of our organization and the industry at this critical time. With these new Executive Committee and Advisory Board Members, we are confident in our ability to advocate effectively for the needs and interests of independent artists and record labels.”

Harrison was named A2IM’s CEO last year, succeeding Dr. Richard James Burgess, who stepped down after a decade leading the organization.

Before joining A2IM, Harrison spent two decades at Hopeless Records, whose Founder and President, Louis Posen, is the new board’s Treasurer.

Commenting on the promotion, Glen Barros said: “A2IM continues to grow and excel in its efforts to protect and promote the indie community,”

“I’m honored to serve alongside my colleagues on the Board, the Executive Committee, and the excellent A2IM team in our work to collectively further the organization’s mission. I look forward to a great year ahead!”

Barros takes on the Chair role most recently held by Beggars Group‘s Nabil Ayers.

The trade group represents its members’ interests in the marketplace, the media, and on Capitol Hill.

By label ownership, independent labels held a 44.15% share of the current US recorded-music market in the first quarter of 2026, according to Billboard estimates based on Luminate data.

Billboard said that made independents the market’s largest sector, ahead of Universal Music Group‘s 22.64%.

In December 2025, A2IM promoted Lisa Hresko to Chief Operating Officer and named her President of its Foundation of Independent Music.

The New York City-headquartered organization says it was named a ‘Best Place To Work’ by the non-profit Women In Music in 2025 and 2026.Music Business Worldwide