A24, the indie film studio behind Moonlight and The Brutalist, signals potential expansion in music with new social channel

New York-headquartered independent film studio A24 could be making a push in the music industry.

The studio, known for award-winning films like The Brutalist, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Moonlight, recently sparked speculation online with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a vintage vinyl record and the simple message: “A24 Music. Stay tuned.”

As noted by Hypebeast, the company has since clarified that A24 Music is actually a new social channel for its music arm, however, the “Stay tuned” post could signal a more ambitious music-related direction for the studio.

A24’s music division isn’t entirely new. An A24 Music page has existed on YouTube since December 2021, featuring 13 videos including releases like Sharon Van Etten‘s Quiet Eyes from the Past Lives soundtrack, and Bobby Krlic’s Cho Bros for the movie BEEF.

Billboard noted in an article last year that A24 launched its record label arm in 2021, partnering with Secretly Distribution to build a catalog of musical intellectual property and ensure placement on streaming services and in physical retail.

While major visual media companies like Disney have long operated music divisions, A24’s move represented a serious attempt by an independent filmmaker to establish a successful standalone label, the newswire said at the time.

The studio continues integrating music and cinema through projects like the upcoming Charli XCX-led film The Moment, while also developing original music beyond film soundtracks. One example is OPUS: The Moretti EP, featuring John Malkovich with compositions by Nile Rodgers and The-Dream.

I Saw the TV Glow, a 2024 psychological horror drama film, features a score by Alex G and original songs from Caroline Polachek, Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers, Kristina Esfandiari, Florist, yeule, Drab Majesty, and Snail Mail.

Veteran music supervisor Jen Malone also collaborated on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, which was co-produced by A24. Speaking to Billboard last year, Malone said, “Music can often be an afterthought in TV and film… In Euphoria, we decided at the top that music was going to be like a character in the show, and A24 supported that the whole way through.”

A24 has developed additional revenue streams through curated Spotify playlists and limited-edition vinyl releases. A24’s website features a dedicated section for physical music products, offering vinyl records and CDs for soundtracks from films including Opus, A Different Man, Babygirl, Y2K, Heretic, We Lve In Time, Sing Sing, MaXXXine, Civil War, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more.

A24 Music’s most ambitious project to date is a tribute album commemorating the 40-year anniversary of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense concert film and soundtrack.

The album, called Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Stop Making Sense, features Paramore’s cover of Talking Heads’ Burning Down the House, and Miley Cyrus’ version of Psycho Killer.

A24 acquired the worldwide rights to the Stop Making Sense concert film.

