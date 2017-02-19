Are the major labels in danger of turning music streaming into a monopoly owned by Apple?

The following MBW blog comes from Paul Wiltshire, an entrepreneur with 25+ years of experience in the music industry. Wiltshire is an award-winning record producer and songwriter, who has produced and/or composed 12 #1 selling albums and singles for artists like The Backstreet Boys. Wiltshire, an expert in music rights, is currently the CEO & Founder of music licensing platform Songtradr, which delivers brands, apps, TV and filmmakers commercial music directly from artists, songwriters and catalogs in more than 150 countries.

Spotify represents an important piece of our music industry ecosystem, and the system is vulnerable.

Competition is a fundamental part of a free market economy, of which we all reap the benefits.

Spotify’s revenues increased 80% in 2015 to US $2.18bn (€1.95bn).

However, its annual operating losses also jumped from €165m to €184m as it paid out almost 85% of revenues to music rights owners.

In 2016, Spotify raised a $1bn convertible note, with a sizable 5% interest rate that increases 1% every six months until the company’s IPO.

And now? Spotify is considering delaying its planned IPO pending renegotiating fairer terms with the three major record companies: Sony, Universal and Warner (“the BIG 3”).

In the meantime, the company hopes to create a sustainable business while paying millions of dollars in interest to its new investors.

While streaming services are losing millions of dollars, artists and songwriters are fighting to get compensated fairly for creating the songs that make those services popular.  The rates paid per stream remain fractions of pennies.

Meanwhile, the BIG 3 record companies are enjoying increased revenues and a return to growth after enduring a frustrating decade of decline; in part, a result of missing the technology curve.

“While streaming services are losing millions of dollars, artists and songwriters are fighting to get compensated fairly for creating the songs that make those services popular.”

What’s wrong with this picture?

Spotify’s deals with the BIG 3 previously involved large advances along with a significant share of the company’s revenues. It remains unclear whether these advances were in turn shared with their respective artists.

Although early support from the BIG 3 was evident for Spotify, this was only granted in return for stock consideration each of the BIG 3 received, but it’s safe to assume that artists didn’t see much of the benefit from the stock grant.

The BIG 3 are at a crossroads. If they continue to think short-term, they may face a future in which Apple will be the only streaming platform.

If they want to ensure a robust market for music rights, they need to think beyond the short-term gains that could ultimately lead to the demise of Spotify and other independent streaming platforms.

“If the majors want to ensure a robust market for music rights, they need to think beyond the short-term gains that could ultimately lead to the demise of Spotify.”

The BIG 3, the streaming platforms and all of us (as independents) form one connected ecosystem.

As an independent, we presumably have to accept what is available to us, and unfortunately our fate is at the mercy of the three biggest landlords, who are aligned in a somewhat myopic vision. Our music industry ecosystem, just like planet Earth, is fragile.

We need to find sustainable ways to grow and thrive, that don’t just serve the few.

If Spotify and other independent streaming services fail, what will be left? Answer: the biggest company in the world, Apple Inc, along with their streaming platform, Apple Music.

Apple Music can afford to lose money while it quietly grows to be the number one – or the only one – streaming platform in the world.

Let’s put that in perspective.

Assuming Apple has its recently reported $246bn cash in a bank account returning 2% interest per annum, Spotify’s 2015 losses of €184m represent about 2 weeks of interest earnings for Apple.

“Apple Music can afford to lose money while it quietly grows to be the number one, or the only one streaming platform in the world.”

The question the BIG 3 may need to ask themselves is, “Do we only want one streaming platform?”

Perhaps they need to recall when itunes was the dominant download platform and the record industry went into freefall.

Are we looking to repeat history?

A better future for artists and songwriters cannot come from serving a monopoly.Music Business Worldwide

  • Jon Riffioso Hockley

    How comes no mention of Amazon music or Youtube? They have a larger market share of streaming than Apple in the UK.

    • P Teazy

      The market share of Amazon Music is actually quite insubstantial. Youtube does not generate significant revenues for the music industry due to safe harbour laws and what we call the “value gap”.

      • Jon Riffioso Hockley

        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0de44b63b8e3b43071c8b6ddef7343f47fd49eaea4608d107990640a2de1e439.png

        The omission of “value gap” from the article is what concerns me. Youtube’s market share is huge, it’s potential to generate revenue (or even steal revenue) should not be ignored when talking about monopolies.

        This picture show the market shares, and revenue shares for an indy label.

        Amazon music has a huge potential as well. More people hold an amazon account than a Spotify account. That power can’t be ignored.

        • Bill

          amazon just needs a better/more visible platform that doesn’t continually fall prey to the itunes model of “lets take our antiquated front-end and throw more shit into it”.

    • Mel Gross

      The U.K. Is a small market.

  • Mr.Guy520

    I’m on board with more competition in the market, but the author seems to be making a false equivalence between iTunes and the music industry’s “freefall”. Was it not iTunes that was able to first substantially monetize digital music? Without iTunes, piracy may still run rampant and the recording industry as we know it may not longer exist.

    • Andre S Reis

      yes, industry freefall was completely major labels fault, incapable of monetize from digital music.

  • Mel Gross

    This “article” is a load. No streaming service has ever made a profit, and most are out of business. This happened well before Apple decided to have their own service. The problem is that the business concept of streaming music isn’t a valid one.

    We’ve now seen, over the years, that people won’t pay more than $9.95 a month for steaming music, and that no company can make money streaming music for $9.95 per month. That should tell us something. Spotify already pays very little per play for music. And to say that they want “fairer” terms is bunk! Who, besides Spotify, and their supporters, says that they pay too much now? Many think they pay too little, and they pay less than Apple.

    I keep telling people that streaming music is a failing concept where profits are concerned. Eventually, the only streaming services will be from entities that can use them as a come on for their other services and products, an extra. That means companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, perhaps Microsoft, and a few others. Spotify, pandora, and the rest, will either be bought, or will disappear. Too bad, but that’s life. Remember that both Samsung and Sony, no lightweights, closed their own streaming services before Apple opened theirs.

    And to blame Apple for the music industry’s problems is hilarious. Apple has been credited with saving the industry, not harming it. What a joke!

  • David Markson

    Before The iTunes Store, people stole music via Napster and other illegal services. iTunes essentially created a legal marketplace for digitally distributed music. Musicians could now make money selling their music in 180 countries with relative ease. Record labels (and even independent artists) get 70-80% of the proceeds, far more than they do selling wholesale to distributors, and without the added costs of physically manufacturing and distributing CDs to brick and mortar stores. A much better deal. Apple takes care of the financial transactions, the incredibly complex licensing requirements, and the cost of distribution across the entire globe while delivering the music directly to the user’s device with a push of a button. Thank you Apple.

    Along comes streaming. Streaming companies like Spotify and Pandora encouraged the mindset that music is free because they decided to go with the advertising model where you don’t have to pay for music. However, artists complained that they were seeing very little revenue, even with millions of streams of a song. They make more from iTunes direct downloads and sales.

    For years, everyone was saying that the iTunes Music Store is dying, getting beat up by the streaming services. People want music for free, and these services continued to foster that mindset. Sales at the iTunes Store began to slow *because* services like Spotify and Pandora were offering music for free. These are services which are allowed to put their music apps on billions of mobile devices and desktops to generate business. They have negatively impacted the direct sales of music from iTunes and other online stores, if not brick and mortar as well.

    Pundits warned that Apple was was doing it all wrong, and if they didn’t want to be left behind, they had better come up with a streaming service in order to compete with the likes of Spotify and Pandora. Apple buys Beats for $3 billion. Apple joins streaming, but instead of giving the music away for free, they choose to charge for it, putting Apple at a serious disadvantage.

    Apple charges for their music streaming service, so one cannot say that Apple is using a lost leader in this case. Yes they can probably afford to provide music streaming for free, even ad-free, and just eat the cost, but they are not doing that. They are not doing what MS did with the web browser.

    Apple has to compete with free streaming services. To date, Apple is reported to having just 7-9% of the streaming market. It is an uphill battle. Apple is nowhere near a monopoly, and besides, owning a large percentage of marketshare is not the legal definition of monopoly. Apple is not exhibiting monopolistic practices, for instance.

    Microsoft had a monopoly on the computer with over 93% marketshare in their hay day. They were a monopoly not simply because of marketshare, but because of monopolistic business practices that took advantage of their marketshare. There were many factors contributing to the legal determination that MS was acting as a monopoly.

    In mobile, Android (Google) has the largest market share. Google copied much of Apple’s intellectual property and gave it away for free. This allowed hundreds of manufacturers to build phones and tablets that looked almost identical to Apple’s products. That’s another story!

    Android (Google) has 86% marketshare of the mobile space. iOS has 12%.

    Apple is not in position to be a monopoly anytime soon. And again, Apple has just 7-9% the streaming market. IF someday Apple takes 90% of the mobile market (like Android has now), and IF they provide services for free in order to push out potential competitors, then you *may* have a set of conditions that can legally be defined as a monopoly. But that is pure conjecture, and IMHO, not likely to happen. Does anyone see Amazon or Google music services disappearing, leaving us with Apple as the only streaming service?

    Contrary to pundit opinion, Apple actually wants Spotify, Pandora, Netflix et al on the iOS platform. Amazon? Eddie Cue said he would like see Amazon on iOS and AppleTV. The only reason Amazon is not on iOS is because Amazon has chosen not to put their app on iOS. Apple isn’t stopping them. Should Amazon be required to be on iOS?

    Apple provides a platform that allows companies like Spotify and Pandora to exist. Apple ships with a small set of their own apps on their mobile devices, but they created an App Store with more than 2 million apps that can be loaded on an iOS device. It is an incredible opportunity for developers who want to create a business.

    Spotify and Pandora and the others didn’t have to go through decades of design, implementation, and 10’s of billions of dollars to create the Mac and iOS platforms. What they need to do is create a compelling streaming service that people are willing to pay for such that they can make a profit and provide the content creators a fair and reasonable payout.

  • KFC Owens

    Crappy rips on Napster 🐓🏁